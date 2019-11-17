The castle Casa Loma this year will become a Christmas tale (PHOTOS)

The holiday season has officially begun, which means, neo-Gothic castle, Casa Loma will again turn into a winter Wonderland.

On 1 December, the castle will start Christmas Nutcracker, Torontonians will be able to observe it there in any day during the month.

A wide range of activities and events will be offered at the castle during December, including the show of a famous illusionist Professor Wick and has a show on ice team Glisse on Ice.

And, of course, what is Christmas without a Christmas tree (or nine).

40-foot tree will be installed in December in the main hall and there will be 8 other trees, created by talented canadian designers.

And, as usual, the celebration, Casa Loma will be accompanied by tons of all sorts of games and activities for children, including a visit to Santa’s workshop, thematic drawing and creating crafts, winter holiday mascots, decoration gifts and favors, and much more.

Every evening from 15 to 30 December, the castle will also offer a dazzling light show in the garden, an outdoor Christmas market and festive performances of the orchestra.

Christmas Nutcracker will be at the castle take place every day from December 1 to January 5 from 9:30 am to 5 PM.

On Christmas eve the castle will close at 5 PM, and by itself on Christmas.