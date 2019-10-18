The cat-drug trafficker escaped from custody
On the territory of the Russian penal colony No. 6 in the city of Tula has recently occurred a strange case: the cat “accused” in the supply of drugs escaped from the kennel where he was kept. According to the lawyer, the pet was the main clue of the investigation.
So, according to the investigation, defendant Edward Dolgintsevo, who is serving a sentence in penal colony No. 6 accused of supplying drugs to the territory of IR with the cat. It is known that the pet was born there, and periodically left the place of detention through a small hole in the fence that allowed the suspect to use it.
In the basic version, Dolgintsev decided to improve the supply of narcotics in the IR due to his partner, who is at liberty. In July 2018, the accomplice of the prisoner put a small cat collar, which had previously been made a hidden pocket. It is in his partner hid a packet of illicit substances and sent the cat back to the colony.
However, the police timely intervened and arrested the prisoner, and with him “material evidence” in the form of a pet. To clarify, the animal was sent to the kennel as “gray-white-black” exhibit. Thanks to him, the lawyer sewn Dmitry Sotnikov, was to conduct an investigative experiment: put on a cat collar and put it in his cargo equal to the weight of drugs. Further, pet was supposed to throw over the barbed-wire fence and see if he will get to the destination.
Centurions recently looked into the nursery, where it was found that “material evidence” escaped even in the winter of 2019. In consequence, the Centurion said that without carrying out investigative experiment, it would be extremely difficult to refute the charges and to acquit the defendant.