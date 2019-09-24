The cat for the first time caught in the rain and tried to hunt him
September 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Eight-month-old cat named Cosmos for the first time was on the street in rainy weather.
Great was his surprise when he learned that the sky may fall a drop of water. Space decided to start a fight with this mess and began to hunt on the dripping rain, and his owner Jess Richards from New Zealand are unable to deny myself the pleasure to shoot a lovely scene in the video.
Realizing that the source of the rain is somewhere upstairs, the cat lifted his head and even tried to jump as high as possible, but, to his great regret, the enemy was elusive.