The cat is watching the fireworks, became a star network
Photo of a cat who watches the fireworks in honor of independence Day, won the users of the network.
The photo was published on the entertainment service Reddit.
“Meanwhile, as dogs across the country (USA) are hiding under the beds…” reads the caption to the photo.
Under the photo of US residents are actively discussing the behavior of their animals during the festivities. Most noted that their Pets prefer to hide under the beds.
“Oh, man, my kitty was not happy with the fireworks. He hid in the closet for clothes, and as soon as I got home, he went to roar and to “protect” me from loud noises,” — said one of the users of the network.
“On the 4th of July and New years eve are two nights of the year when dogs and cats who fought throughout the year, join paws and shrink together for comfort under a piece of furniture,” reads one of the comments to the photo.
But there are cats who did not react to the fireworks.
“Ha ha! My cat was indifferent to all this. Food is more important. What fireworks?” — said one of the residents of the United States.
Note on independence Day in Washington allowed the longest duration of fireworks in the city’s history. The cost is also a record — 10 times higher than the price of a traditional show, reports “Voice of America”.
ukranews.com