The cat took a NAP in a baby crib and won the Network

Кошка вздремнула в детской колыбельке и покорила Сеть

The animal in awe of the trendy device.

Taylor KREIDER and his wife are expecting the birth of a baby, and spouses already gave a lot of gifts intended for the child’s future, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.

Especially the residents of Tacoma (Washington, USA) admired electric cradle. In fact it is something like a seat that moves slowly, and thus baby cradles.

Spouses really wanted to try out the gift, and then just entered the room “ispytatelniy” — a cat named Juniper. Grabbing the animal, Taylor sat him in the crib and turned on the machine. I must say that the cat was very happy with the “trip” she was rocking in my chair more than half an hour and finally dozed off sweetly, bringing the hosts to hysterical laughter.

