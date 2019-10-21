The cat took the family, gave him a house and a new friend. It looks like happiness!
Jennifer Boyle – American, loving cats and horses. But she could not think that her Pets are so much friends! Ciampi and Morris managed to open her eyes.
Morris, a handsome cat who is up to nine months surviving on the street. Jennifer picked it up and took the family. The cat at first was afraid, but soon saw Ciampi.
The horse really wanted to know what this new creature settled next to him. He was interested and warmed cat’s heart.
Cat was a true friend.
Now this couple is always there for you.
They do everything together!
So cute!
Even in the cold and rain they are together.
Stunning couple!