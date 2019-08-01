The cat turned his mistress in punctuality employee
In the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo the cat permanently disabled the alarm of his mistress, which she was late for work.
About it writes edition the Daily Mail.
The footage, shot by the Brazilian, her pet named Joaquim sits on the Cabinet, and the sound of the alarm clock runs up to a mobile phone. Cat tries to eliminate the sound, touching the screen with their paws. When the owner takes the pet the phone, he begins to bite her hand.
The woman suggested that this is not the first time: she and her partner was often late for work because the alarm is off.
