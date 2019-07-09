The cat with four ears was the real star of the network
A cat named Frank became a real star on social networks because of their unusual anomalies or four ears.
On Sunday, July 7, the newspaper Daily Mail.
The hostess mustachioed GA Anderson said that once found a unique kitten near cottage to the South-West of Melbourne. The woman notes that cared for the fuzzies, fattened for a few weeks, and then taken to the vet. But because of the threat of infection Frank had to remove the eye.
In addition, the cat does the cat have joint problems in the hind legs, which he goes with outstretched legs.
But Anderson States that these disabilities do not prevent her pet to enjoy life, to play and delight the world.
Frank even has a account on Instagram where the mistress often post photos of the pet.
“Due to malocclusion of his lower canines had pierced his upper lip. It is also necessary to operate his knees, he was able to walk normally. It is quite expensive but I try to save on everything. If he sees a passing car, they will think that it is possible to play. Of course, it’s dangerous for the cat, because he’s not too smart. But he’s so loving and affectionate that every time you feel your bad mood. Almost like a dog,” shared mistress pussy in Instagram.
“He has adjusted to the lack of the right eye, but I can say that his night vision’s not as sharp as my other cats,” added the woman.
