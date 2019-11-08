The Catalan club has established a phenomenal record unbeaten run in European competition (video)
November 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Espanyol
On the eve of the Catalan Espanyol at home “Cornella El Prat” humiliated “Ludogorets” in the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League, having hammered into gate of the Bulgarian club 6 unanswered goals.
Thus, the club from Barcelona extended his incredible unbeaten run in European matches, which now stands at 25 games.
It started in the distant 2006.
Note that the marker 20 and more matches won, except the “Hispaniola”, which is still only two teams in history is the legendary Ajax of Louis van Gala (1994-1996) and “Juventus” of the early ‘ 70s, according to Gracenote Live. A review of the match “Espanyol” – “Ludogorets” on the official UEFA website.