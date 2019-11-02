The catastrophe of MH17: Malaysia suddenly doubted the guilt of Russia
Investigation of accident MH17 in the Donbas can not be fair and neutral. This was stated by Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, Russian media reported.
According to him, the accusations against Russia in this case provoked by “bad relations between the West and Moscow and the search for the culprit for insurance payments”. Mohamad also said that Malaysia did not made access to the evidence in the case about the crash of Boeing MH17.
“We don’t know the evidence to which we now, after a long time, have access to — can they really be based on facts,”he said.
According to Mohamad, if Russia is guilty, she will have to pay compensation for incident.
At the same time, according to him, Malaysia doubts that there are sufficient grounds for accusations against Russia.
“As a disinterested person, as an outside observer, I can say that some of the results of the investigation don’t seem right to me, like many people in Malaysia”, — concluded the Prime Minister.
. The Netherlands and Australia was blamed for the crash of MH17 on Russia.
