The catastrophe of MH17: the Netherlands has asked Russia to assist in the interrogation of the Tzemach
In the Netherlands, have denied rumors that they have no more questions for the militants “DNR” Vladimir Camacho over the downed “Boeing” MH17. The Dutch authorities asked Russia to help investigators to contact Zamaha and take a statement from him.
“The government of the Netherlands asked the Russian Prosecutor’s office for help to find this man, talk with him and get information from him“, — quotes the statement of Ambassador Rob Swartbol Radio Liberty.
Tzemach was September 7, conveyed to Russia within the framework of the procedures for the exchange of detained persons. In Moscow a former militant “DNR” detained briefly: after a few days the daughter of the Tzemach said that with his father back in the Donbass.
The leadership of the Netherlands expressed regret that Ukraine gave Russia Tzemach. A joint investigation group on the case about the crash Boeing in the Donbass recognized that to find Tzemach and take a statement from him will be difficult.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter