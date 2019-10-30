The cause of a fire that almost burned down Los Angeles
A major fire in Los Angeles, the Getty received Fire because of its proximity to the center-the Getty Museum, most likely, was caused by strong wind, which led to the fall of a tree on the power line. This writes the “Voice of America”.
In the fire Department of Los Angeles said that the preliminary findings have been obtained in the course of the study where the fire started, which has already covered an area of over 250 hectares and destroyed at least 8 houses. A fire occurs in one of the most prestigious areas of California, where the most valuable real estate. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate.
Among those who had to leave their homes because of the fire – famous basketball player LeBron James and former Governor of California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Getty Fire broke out near the main highway, Interstate 405, and on the Internet there are many images, which show the hill, enveloped in flames. Representatives of the Getty Museum said that the fire has not yet approached the building, which should protect its strong stone walls.
Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric, the largest supplier of electricity in California continued to mass blackouts that affected over a million people. In a statement, PG&E States that the new phase of the outages will affect about 1.5 million people in 29 counties in upstate.
Firefighters continue to fight fires in the North state. A major fire has still not been able to extinguish in SONOMA County, which contains the famous vineyards of California. The fire covered an area of over 30,000 hectares and destroyed more than 120 houses.