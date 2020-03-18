The cause of growth of the dollar
The dollar against the hryvnia continues to grow increasing the wave of panic over the pandemic coronavirus.
Comments about this RBC-Ukraine said Maxim Parkhomenko, an analyst at Alpari.
As noted by the analyst, Ukraine is now fully isolated from the outside world, and it certainly will limit the rate of spread of the virus.
“So, according to the example of Lithuania, which was led by the most stringent measures first, the pace of the virus is extremely small,” he added.
According to him, potentially at the expense of quick and drastic measures of the authorities quarantine may end in two weeks with minimal consequences.
In exchange offices of Ukraine of March 17, 2020, the dollar in sales compared to the previous business day increased by 1 UAH 50 kopecks to 28.68 hryvnia to the dollar, the Euro rose 1 UAH 52 kopecks to 31,72 hryvnia for one Euro.
The NBU said that the rise of the dollar, which is observed in the currency market of Ukraine caused nervous mood due to the spread of the coronavirus. In the NBU noted that the situation on the currency market is always dynamic and can change rapidly.