The cause of the heat wave in Europe
EUROPE
Europe is preparing for a heat wave, which may become a record for all time of observations.
The peak is expected 26 – 28 June. Under forecasts of weather forecasters, on the territory from Spain to Poland, the temperature will rise by between 11 and 17 degrees above normal: about 35-40C.
In large cities filled with asphalt and concrete, the figures could be even higher, according to
Experts note that the early June heat is especially dangerous, as people have not had time to adapt to the scorching sun after the cold months. At risk: the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, and homeless.
Installed: European heat in 2003 led to the deaths of 70,000 people. The hot summer last year, only in Germany was estimated to have caused thousands of additional deaths.
In 2019 the most extreme weather expects Western and Central Europe, according to meteorologists. Perhaps in some regions of Spain and France within three days will hold the forty-degree heat.
According to the forecasts, on Friday, June 28, the temperature in Madrid will rise to 40.6 degree – this will be the highest figure ever registered.
In Paris is expected to 37 degrees combined with high humidity, aggravating the situation. Experts are almost certain that France will set a new national record heat (+45C), beating the previous high set in 2003 (+44.1 per degree).
New records may also be recorded in Austria (+38,6 C), Germany (+38.5 C.) and Switzerland (+37,2 C).
In England and Ireland, the heat is not so intense, but the temperature in some areas will significantly exceed the norm. In the South of Sweden and in Denmark of a possible heat wave to 32 degrees Celsius.
Experts attribute the heat coming with two anticyclones, one located near Greenland, the other over North-East Europe.
In the coming days they will come together and block the cyclone to the South, which could bring into the European territory of cool air masses.
The combination of zones of high and low pressure will lead to the fact that the plume of hot air from Spain and from the Sahara desert will head to mainland Europe and the United Kingdom.
Experts warn that, in addition to heat, in several countries the possibility of strong thunderstorms.
According to scientists, in the XXI century, Europe experienced the hottest five year periods from 1500 year: 2002, 2003, 2010, 2016 and 2018.
They warn that further warming phenomena such as the extreme heat will be more frequent.
Note, the heat affects not only people, but animals. The inhabitants of the Berlin zoo save a shower and icy treats.