The cause of various diseases after 50 years
A group of scientists from the UK have proved that the lack of sex after age 50 may lead to various diseases, both physical and psychological.
For the research researchers recruited more than 6 000 people. Both men and women aged 50 years. As a result of numerous tests and observations, it was found that the problems in the absence of an intimate relationship most often affect men, but women suffer no less, writes IA “Actual news”.
For example, researchers found that more than 60 percent of men risk developing cancer, women earn arthritis and diabetes.
But many people have recently come to the conclusion that frequent sex old body, writes FB.ru. Scientists also proved that this view is mistaken as to rejuvenate the body and restore the normal function of the Central nervous system just promotes sex.
Doctors say that the lack of sex life threatens the early men, not only potency, but also leading to stress and hormonal imbalance, which can lead to the development of many dangerous diseases, such. As diabetes and even cancer.
Hormonal imbalance leads to early appearance of old age: loss of hair, aging skin, irregular growth nokta and much more.
The same applies to women. The lack of sex especially affects the nervous system of a woman: she becomes irritable, there is a split personality and obsessions. Also, there is a risk of inflammation and disruption of the menstrual cycle.