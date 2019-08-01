The causes and treatment of white patches on the tongue
Experts call the reasons for which the language is a white coating. They also told us how to treat these symptoms. It is noted that in this case it is necessary to consult a doctor and not independently make different medicines.
When the white plaque is pretty dense layer, and eventually turns brown, it indicates improper functioning of internal organs. Mainly it occurs due to the spread in the mouth different pathogenic bacteria. This significantly reduced salivation and a foul odor.
Doctors recommend to prevent such problems often brush your teeth and rinse your mouth. You need to use herbal salves, baking soda and salt. If the enhanced hygiene measures do not help, it is best to visit a doctor. May have decreased immunity, manifested candidiasis developed dysbiosis, the digestive tract has ceased to perform its basic functions.
As a rule, after examination of a person are attributed to the local action of antiseptics and antibiotics. With these preparations in your mouth flora is restored, creates an obstacle for the formation of new plaque.