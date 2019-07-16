The causes of increased intracranial pressure
The experts identified the main causes of increased intracranial pressure. This condition, according to doctors, is more often than headache.
The human brain is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid. The quantity of CSF in an adult is approximately 150 ml. This liquid protects the body in case of injury and also ensures its nutrition and water and electrolyte balance. In order to perform their functions, the cerebrospinal fluid is under a certain pressure. In adults it ranges from 10 to 15 mm Hg. Sometimes the body produces a greater amount of liquor than is required. In this case, the cerebrospinal fluid begins to put pressure on nervous tissue and stretch some shell of the brain, which leads to increased intracranial pressure. The reasons for this state can be different. Intracranial pressure is increased in the case of hydrocephalus, indicators of change in the direction of growth in the case of brain tumors, meningitis, encephalitis, diseases of the respiratory and otitis media. Increased intracranial pressure occurs in pregnant women. In such cases, the fetus is suffering from lack of oxygen. The body includes compensatory mechanisms, and the production of cerebrospinal fluid from the expectant mother increases.
Manifested increased intracranial pressure headache without a specific location, which can be aggravated by sneezing, coughing, bending and turning the head. This may experience blurred vision. According to the newspaper argumenti.ru the patients often complain of misty consciousness and double vision. In addition, the condition may be accompanied by confusion, dizziness, memory impairment and instability of blood pressure. To reduce intracranial pressure is pharmacological therapy as well as physiotherapy and therapeutic exercise.