The causes of lower back pain and main treatment methods
Women very often complain about back pain. Spine disease always manifests itself with pain. Ignore the signal not — should visit a doctor in order to help your spine.
Why back pain — common causes
Every month women experience unpleasant sensations in the lower back during menstruation. When uterine contractions are irritated receptors of the pelvis, affecting the lumbar region. Usually the discomfort lasts several hours and fades independently. Cause of pain in this case is clear and does not require treatment to the doctor.
In addition, the pain can occur under these conditions:
stretching of ligaments, muscles, tendons;
violation of symmetry of a muscular corset;
curvature of the spine;
hernia and protrusion;
osteochondrosis;
sciatica;
diseases of neighboring organs;
inflammation of the pelvic organs;
injuries from a fall.
Women have a spine rests an enormous burden during pregnancy. So take care of the health of the back should be both before and after birth. The main rule is to start the treatment of back pain it is important.
Diagnosis and treatment methods in the PSI
Institute of vertebrology and rehabilitation (IVR) specialist will carefully listen to the patient, will examine and prescribe additional studies (if you have any difficulty with the diagnosis). These include CT, MRI, x-ray.
Treatment for back pain starts with edema for pain. Not every person can tolerate the pain, especially strong. Women though have a pretty high threshold for pain, but quality of life suffers. For this purpose, the known method of injection therapy. In the focus of inflammation is administered an anti-inflammatory and painkillers. The effect comes quickly.
Then proceed to the basic treatment. Only a comprehensive approach allows to achieve a stable result.
One of the treatment options — correction of the spine. The chiropractor gently and carefully return to the place of the vertebrae. Their mobility is resumed.
In addition, the clinic is the PSI for the treatment prescribed:
physical therapy;
massage therapeutic type;
gymnastic exercises;
training on simulators David.
Special attention is paid to muscular corset. His weakness leads to various diseases of the spine, asymmetry, spasm.
Branches of the Institute of vertebrology and rehabilitation are located in such cities of Ukraine as Kiev, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk.
How to keep back health: a doctor’s advice
After passed the basic treatment of the back, it is important to prevent recurrence.
Will help to maintain the health of the spine following rules:
Gravity. As you know, the female spine is weaker, so under any circumstances it should not be overloaded.
Posture. The back should be straight when you sit or stand. Then the load is distributed evenly.
Obesity. Get rid of excess weight is an additional load on the spine, causing deformation of the discs.
Calcium. Eat as many foods that contain this trace mineral.
Shoes. Women need to abandon the models is not high-heeled but the shoes that does not have a lift.
Workout. Strong muscles provide solid support to the spine and allow to fully nourish tissues and joints receive all the nutrients.