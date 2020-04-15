The causes of the rise in price of products during quarantine
The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture cited three reasons, according to which after the imposition of quarantine in Ukraine increased food prices.
As the Wave passes, this reports the press service of the Ministry.
The Ministry noted that in the first place, the causes of rising prices are seasonal in nature. After all, before Easter, is traditionally observed the increase in prices for individual product categories. It is emphasized that unpredictable shocks were not and never will be.
According to the Ministry of economy, the second reason for the increase in food prices is the dollar and the devaluation of the hryvnia.
“The third reason is the speculative element, the address of which the Ministry already work”, – stressed in the Department.