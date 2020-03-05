The celebration of March 8 for Russian and carnival: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (March 6-8)
What: Seminar: how to become a businessman in the United States
When: Friday, 6 March, 14:30
Where: 6012 Mission Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Read more: the 24 million people in the US are committed to successful self-employment, hoping to realize the “American dream”. If you also want this, then you should attend this seminar led by Professor Michael Kissinger.
You will learn a lot about successful self-help blogs on how to change your lifestyle and improve your financial situation. During the 20-minute coaching session you will understand, whether really ready to changes in lifestyle and finances to become an entrepreneur.
In this powerful coaching session you will face a challenge that will make you change your own vision of yourself, your career and life. Powerful mental shifts that will change your mindset: those who are dependent on regular salaries, will know how to be the one thrives at the expense of profit. As a result, you will receive concrete tips, practical examples, proven system capabilities in order to become an independent business owner.
Cost: free.
What: day of the Russian mathematician Sonya Kovalevskaya
When: Saturday, March 7, from 9:00
Where: Sonoma State University, Wine Spectator Building, 1801 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Read more: March 7 for the second time in San Francisco will host the annual Women’s math day. At this time, guests will honor the Russian mathematician Sophia Kovalevskaya, and Dr. Ruth Gonzalez, the first latina, who received his doctorate in mathematics.
Sonya Kovalevskaya at the time was considered one of the best mathematicians in the world. Among its most remarkable accomplishments is that she became the first female member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the first modern European woman to be awarded a full professorship; established the first significant result in General theory of partial differential equations; won the Prix Bordin prize; became editor of a mathematical journal in addition to the fact that he was a talented writer.
Although the society at that time did not allow women to succeed in scientific activities, Kovalevskaya in life were good mentors, supporting her in her attempts to make a career in mathematics.
Many young women don’t succeed in science because of the lack of role models or just because they do not know that careers in science open to them.
The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. with registration, followed by an introductory lecture, games, practical mathematical activities and discussions.
The event is absolutely free; lunch and gifts provided.
Cost: free.
What: Anniversary of birthday of Taras Shevchenko
When: Saturday, March 7th at 17:00
Where: Ukrainian Event Center and Music Hall, 345 Seventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Read more: In the last 50 years the Ukrainian community in the Bay area of San Francisco holds an annual event in honor of the Ukrainian poet, artist, fighter for humanity and freedom of Taras Shevchenko.
Taras Shevchenko became the symbol of the Ukrainian people. His poetic imagination, a keen sense of justice and the fight against serfdom he awakened the nation, pushing her to fight for their rights to history, language, culture and freedom. His immortal literary work “Kobzar” proclaimed the existence of the Ukrainian nation at a time when freedom had no value to the enslaved country. His message of humanity, universal idealism and freedom sounds just as relevant today for the world today.
Cost: from $0.
What: a Party for Russian-speaking on the occasion of March 8
When: Friday, March 7th at 22:00
Where: 1538 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Read more: Join the celebration of International women’s day in one of the coolest, fashionable and elegant Nightclubs San Francisco. This beautiful place is perfect for a dance party. Dance the night away to Russian club hits. For you will play DJs Anya Konachik (Los Angeles) and Pollux.
It is recommended to book a table. For additional information or questions please contact us by phone 415-830-2777.
Cost: $10.
What: a Carnival for the whole family in Oakland
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: 5801 Oakport St, 5801 Oakport Street, Oakland, CA 94621
Read more: Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 8, in Oakland is a carnival for the whole family. Join us this weekend to have a great time with family and friends.
It offers a variety of rides, carnival games for all ages and carnival treats.
Cost: free.
What: the Festival of chocolate
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8
Where: The Palace Of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more: this weekend the residents of San Francisco will be able to enjoy a real craft chocolate from the best local chocolatiers and confectioners. The event will gather over 70 artisans are world class.
Come together with friends and family members to listen to lectures on chocolate, relax in the VIP lounge for a bite to eat and much more. For children will run a special play area.
Cost: $15.
What: dive into the world of virtual reality
When: Sunday, March 8, from 10:00
Where: Pacific Ave 35, 35 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Read more: If you want to get unforgettable emotions, and the standard of entertainment you are tired, then we have great news. Club Sanctuary Exploration Center will host a free session dives into the world of virtual reality. Swim with turtles in the Galapagos Islands or dolphins in Hawaii, using a headset of virtual reality. Great emotions from this experience are guaranteed.
Cost: free.
What: spring Festival for Russian-speaking
When: Sunday, March 8, from 11:00
Where: Castle Rock State Park, Walnut Creek, CA. 1700 Castle Rock Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Read more: the picnic will be held in the format potluck. Bring your favorite dishes, water, wine, guitars and games. The location has facilities for basketball and volleyball.
Better to Park on the right side, before you reach the entrance to the Park.
Tables located on the right side. A picnic area called Stagecoach.
Castle Rock State Park — natural reserve, which really should be included in the list of must-visit places. This is a huge area with beautiful views, charming cliffs, hills and gorges.
Cost: free.
What: A Purim Celebration
When: Sunday, March 8, from 11:00
Where: Jewish Community Center of San Francisco 3200 California St, San Francisco, California 94118
Details: enjoy delicious food, master classes, playing the sweepstakes or adults in the Playground – for kids. You can also assemble hygiene kits for homeless people, which later will be distributed along with baskets of food to elderly people of the community. And at the end of the event everyone waits show from Octopretzel Variety Show – a real puppet show!
The organizer requests in advance to book a place.
Cost: free.
What: the Celebration of March 8
When: Sunday, March 8, from 13:00
Where: 906 World Cultural Center, 906 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133
Read more: celebrate international women’s day bright! On this day in the beautifully restored Church of San Francisco will host an unforgettable party. It will make women di jeey and musicians, and will present their work of various artists.
The event is only for audience 21+.
Cost: from $20.
