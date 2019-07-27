The celebration of the victory of team USA at the world Championships in South Korea turned into a tragedy
On Saturday, July 27, in South Korea tragedy — two people were killed and about 20 injured in the collapse of a balcony in a nightclub. Among the victims were the sportsmen — participants of the world championship on water sports which passes these days in Gwangju.
According to local media, at the time of the collapse of the balcony at the club, there were some 370 people. Athletes have noted the success of the U.S. women’s team in water Polo. The team won gold and defended the title of world champion, beating in the final the team of Spain. Executive Director of the American water Polo team Christopher Ramsey confirmed that the athletes celebrated the victory, and also expressed condolences over the deaths of two people.
Nightclub, where the tragedy occurred
The captain of the men’s team of New Zealand water Polo Matt small took part in the party. He told reporters that the floor literally collapsed under his feet.
“We were just dancing, and in the next moment fell from a height of five or six meters! Fell on the heads of people who were directly under the balcony. Tried to help but really do nothing. I started to panic, everyone began to run out of the club…“said small.
Gwangju police said that the dead are citizens of South Korea. Injured nine foreign athletes. Four American swimmer, two citizens of New Zealand athletes from the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil. Injuries of different nature and severity. For example, Dutch swimmer Mod Megens Bela taken to hospital with a deep cut hands. To participate in the world championship it will not be able.
The international swimming Federation (FINA) has already spoken about the incident, promised to provide all necessary assistance to the affected athletes. “The organization is following the situation closely and will take all measures to ensure medical assistance in case of need”, — quotes the statement of the press service of FINA Reuters.
In the report of the Agency also indicates that when a balcony collapsed, injuring two citizens of Uzbekistan who are not athletes.
According to South Korean Yonhap news Agency, the tragedy occurred at about 02:00 local time. Collapsed structure located at a height of about 2.5 m and representing an interior balcony. Behind him collapsed the hinged floor. He could not bear the weight of people. At this point there were about 100 people.
