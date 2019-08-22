The celebration of Ukraine’s independence and a concert by the Backstreet Boys: how to spend a weekend in Miami (23-25 August)
What: restaurant Week in Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, 16-18 August
Where: Different locations
Read more: restaurant Week Miami Spice this year will last two months — from 1 August to 30 September. In the event the city’s best restaurants will offer guests their most delicious dishes.
During the Week, restaurants have three course dinner at the participating establishments will cost $23 and dinner $39.
Some institutions will offer signature dishes created by world-renowned chefs at reduced prices.
To participate in Miami Spice not need to register. Just go to the web page of the restaurant you want to visit and check the days of the week on which the restaurant offers special Lunches or dinners. The organizers strongly recommend to book a table.
The event is attended by almost 250 institutions, a full list can be found on the link.
Cost: $23- $39.
What: Fantastic Fridays in the Park Young Circle
When: Friday, August 23, at 17:00
Where: 1 N Young Circle in Hollywood
Read more: don’t know what to do with the kids this Friday in Miami? Want to spend a family day that will please both you and the kids? Come to the Park Young Circle and you definitely will not be bored, because every Friday there are family events Fantastic Fridays.
You and your children are waiting for fun and adventure, competitions and various games. Attentive animators will guide you into a real fairy tale, immersed in the magical and wonderful world of childhood and give a charge of good mood.
In addition to manicured lawns and alleys with Park Young Circle, pleasant cafes and restaurants where you can eat cheaply while Hiking, and convenient Parking for your car.
Cost: Free.
What: LEGOLAND Park
Where: Winter Haven, FL 33884
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-25 August
Read more: About what the LEGO designers, know all the children and adults are often happy to collect a tricky and interesting structure of blocks and parts. And the LEGO Corporation not only offers a variety of games, but also invites children to their theme parks LEGOLAND, the largest of which is located in winter haven. It is easy to reach by car from Miami, and fun in the Park with enough for a day of rest.
In LEGOLAND you will find over 50 different rides and attractions, themed shows for children, scenic parks and gardens and even a water Park LEGOLAND Water Park, where you can enjoy naplesreta in water and to conquer the steep water slides. Overall, LEGOLAND is divided into 10 themed zones, each of which you can spend the whole day. If you are tired from walking and entertainment, offers a variety of cafés and restaurants, which is represented by both adult and children’s menu.
Read more about the theme Park and its rides can be found on the website https://www.legoland.com/florida/ there is valid online ordering of tickets.
Cost: the Price of a day ticket for adults is $84 for children 3 to 12 years — $77, and children under 3 years can visit the Park for free.
What: Backstreet Boys in Miami
Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323
When: Friday, August 23
Read more: Backstreet Boys are an American pop group (boy band), which was formed April 20, 1993 in Orlando. Backstreet Boys are the first of the groups after Sade’s first 9 albums which started in the top ten of the hit parade albums in the United States. Starting with the eponymous debut album of 1996, the group have sold over 130 million copies of their records.
Backstreet Boys were nominated for a Grammy as “Best new artist”.
Tickets — click here.
Cost: from $79
What: the independence Day of Ukraine
Where: Ukrainian-American Club of Miami 3595 NW 35th St, Miami 33142
When: Friday, August 23, from 18:00
Read more: the Organizers invite to the celebration of independence Day of Ukraine. It offers traditional Ukrainian food and Souvenirs, music, games, crafts and super-lottery.
More information on the public events.
Cost: free.
What: ice Skating in Miami beach
Where: The Miami Beach EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
When: Saturday-Sunday, 24-25 August, 17:00
Read more: It’s hard to imagine, but in Miami beach there is an indoor skating rink, and it is located in the territory of one of the hotels — the Miami Beach EDITION. What could be better than to cool off during the hot Florida months of riding on the ice?
The rink size is about 200 square meters, which changes color, open daily from 17:00 to midnight.
Age limit: 21+ (20:00 to midnight). From 5 to 8 PM at the rink you can come with children of any age.
Details by phone (786) 257 4548
Cost: $25 (no time limit).
What: Tours of the lighthouse, Cape Florida
When: Friday-Sunday, 23-24 August, at 10:00 and 13:00
Where: Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, 1200 S. Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, Florida 33149
Details: For the best panoramic views, including photos, you can climb the Cape Florida lighthouse which is the oldest building in Miami-Dade County.
Built in 1825 the lighthouse is located on the South side of Key Biscayne in the Park Bill Baggs Cape Florida. Free guided tours are held Thursday through Monday at 10:00 and 13:00.
Cost: Free.
What: free art program for kids
Where: 2000 Dr., Miami Beach
When: Sunday, August 25, from 10:00 to 13:00
Read more: the last Sunday of the month at the Botanical garden of Miami beach there is a free art program for kids with Marie Colbert.
Marie Colbert is pursuing its program Art in the Park in public parks throughout the city, and now in the Botanical garden of Miami beach.
Art plays an important role in the lives of children, and this freeware will give your children (8 years old) the opportunity to show their creativity and create something new on the lawn under the shade tree Banyan trees. Accessories are included, just bring your imagination.
Cost: Free.
What: farmers market on Lincoln road
When: Sunday, August 18, 9.00 am
Where: Lincoln Road from Meridian Avenue to Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
More info: Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Lincoln road are farm point.
Fresh fruit, vegetables and honey, guacamole, ceviche, salsa, and more can be purchased first hand from local farmers.
The market is located in the heart of Miami beach on a pedestrian street Lincoln road from Meridian Avenue to Washington Avenue.
What: Live music at Bayside Marketplace
When: Sunday, 4 August, 15:00
Where: 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
Read more: On Bayside Marketplace , you can not only enjoy shopping, try new dishes in restaurants and to cruise the Bay and enjoy the live music on the Marina Stage with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.
Here perform Brazilian and Latin music as well as pop, rock, funk and beyond.
Cost: Free.
What: Free bowling for kids
Where: Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165
When: Friday-Saturday, August 2-3, from 9:00 to 18:00
Read more: across the US before the end of summer is action Kids Bowl Free, which gives children the opportunity to play 2 games bowling for free every day.
In Miami the action, which will allow parents of young fans of bowling to save about $500, center joined Bird Bowl.
To participate in the program parents need to register here. Campaign rules — children should not be more than 15 years, the shoes for bowling are charged separately.
The time of the action at Bird Bowl in Miami: Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 16:00.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition “the Lost world of dinosaurs”
Where: Flamingo Gardens 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie 33330
When: Friday-Sunday, August 2-4 from 9:30 to 16:30
Read more: go Back 65 million years ago at the Robert de Palma’s “Echoes of extinction” in the Gardens of Flamingo.
The main exhibits include a fully assembled skeletons nanotyrannus young Triceratops, as well as the original leg of a giant carnivorous animal Dakotaridge — still only the original of its type in the world.
The exhibition also includes rare original fossils, previously described in scientific publications and television documentaries, and for the first time presented at the exhibition. Also at the exhibition you can see the fossils of dinosaurs and pterosaurs, fossil plants and their modern counterparts. It’s all available through interactive displays.
Paleontologists will conduct presentations scheduled in the gallery on certain days.
Full schedule of events can be found on the link.
Visitors also have the opportunity to view the exhibition guy Darrow “Lost world of dinosaurs” with 27 realistic replicas of the dinosaurs, located in a jungle in the Botanical gardens of Flamingo.
The exhibition “the Lost world of the dinosaurs” and “Echoes of extinction” is open daily from 9:30 to 16:30 and included in the cost of tickets to Flamingo Gardens.
Value: $19,95 for visitors of 12 years, $12,95 (from 3 to 11 years) for members and children under 2 years stay free of charge.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.