The cellist played a sound ten-cylinder motor Renault Fernando Alonso (video)
April 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Famous Spanish cellist Daniel Acebes played on his musical instrument, a ringing sound ten-cylinder engine of the car “Renault” in 2005, where his countryman Fernando Alonso won his first championship title in Formula 1.
While Acebes took a sample of the legendary track “Spa-Francorchamps” in Belgium.
“31 days of quarantine. I have believed that the sound of the engine on the car of Alonso – too music. Worse, I learned that tune. And you also go crazy?”, – Acebes wrote in his “Twitter”.