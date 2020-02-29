The Central match of Serie A between Juventus and inter tomorrow will not take place due to coronavirus
February 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Allianz Arena
The Central match of the 26th round of Serie A between Juventus and inter, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 1 at the Turin “Allianz Arena” was postponed until may 13, reported on the official website of the Milan club.
Due to the extreme situation in Italy, where the ongoing epidemic of coronavirus, a few football matches that were to be held this weekend will not be played.
Also on may 13 postponed games Milan – Genoa, Parma – SLEPT, “Sassuolo” – “Brescia” and “Udinese” – “Fiorentina”.
Given the postponement of the match in Turin the leader of the championship of Italy became “Latium” – “the eagles” at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome was made the duty of victory, was defeated “Bologna” – 2:0.