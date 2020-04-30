The Central Park tour and a course on photography: how to spend a weekend in new York (may 1-3)
What: Virtual tour of Prospect mountain
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Incredible, but today, without leaving your home, you can even the top of the mountain to conquer! For this you just need to go to the virtual tour, thus saving you petrol and your own strength.
To go on an unforgettable journey, click here.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of Central Park
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: of Course, Central Park we have all seen in many famous movies and television shows. But not everyone made 3D tour of this iconic place. Just follow the link below to address this gap in the list of your virtual tours.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Museum of Pergamo
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Museum of Bergamo is one of the largest in Germany, he has a lot to offer even without mandatory physical presence in it. This historical Museum is home to many ancient artifacts, including the Ishtar Gate of Babylon and, of course, the Pergamon altar.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of the Musee d’orsay
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: You can virtually take a stroll through this popular gallery, which holds dozens of famous works by French artists who worked and lived in the period 1848-1914 years. Meet Monet, Cezanne, Gauguin and others.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “basics of Python programming”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
More info: This course will introduce the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, strings and lists as structural data. For example, you can program the turtle on the screen to draw pretty pictures. Among other things you will also learn how to paint reference chart. The course will cover chapters 1-9 of the textbook “programming Python”.
Cost: Free
What: Online courses from English Puzzle English
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Good level of English – this freedom of travel after quarantine, and a prestigious job, and TV shows in the Netflix original, and self-confidence. Today it is necessary to know more than London is the capital of Great Britain.
Puzzle English – English by the method of Ticer that will empower your level of proficiency from Beginner to Intermediate, for the most part of interviews is enough.
Cost: Free
What: Online school of wizardry Hogwarts
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: the Saga of Harry Potter love not only children but also parents. Now they have the opportunity for family to enroll in the school of magic Hogwarts and any of the four faculties, e.g. Gryffindor, Slytherin. Most courses, such as protecting against the dark arts and potions, are for entertainment purposes only. But there are useful items. For example, the astronomy, the teaching of which is built on a scientific basis.
To start training in a school of magic here.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Fundamentals of information security”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid development of the information society, in particular the Internet, creates new threats.
The modern world requires new knowledge, which is not given in schools and most universities. Millions of people use computers, know about the existence of viruses, but I don’t know how to protect yourself from their influence. This is what will be discussed in this course.
It is useful to almost everyone, who in everyday life works with computers, smartphones, tablets, use social media, email or simply looking for information in the global Internet.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of English lexicology
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: You want to learn English, to structure knowledge and to understand the rules of their sound, then this information is for you. The course will introduce students to the most important areas of modern lexicological research in English linguistics and the main actual problems in this field of linguistics.
The obtained knowledge will help to understand the peculiarities of the lexical level of English, the subtleties of phraseology, word formation, system connections, and more.
Cost: Free
What: Online course on photography
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: head of the Theoretical course and practical exercises will allow you to master the language of photography necessary for the analysis of already existing images or create new ones.
You will learn about the basic concepts visualistic and theory of the visual perception of a flat image; you will understand how to select and evaluate the role of individual agents in photographic practices and choose the most relevant approaches to the analysis of visual data
In addition, you will learn how to analyze photographs, to problematize and explain the visual manifestations of social life, to create their own informative visual messages and to build a number of photos in a coherent and consistent visual narrative.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the websites of the organizers.
We also picked up for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to visit one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theaters, now from the comfort of home, you can do it — just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- here is 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark