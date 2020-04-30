The Central Park tour and a course on photography: how to spend a weekend in new York (may 1-3)
What: Virtual tour of Prospect mountain
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Incredible, but today you can even conquer a mountain peak, without leaving the walls of your home! For this you only need to go to the virtual tour, saving gasoline and your own strength.
To go on an unforgettable journey, click here.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of Central Park
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: of Course, you can see Central Park in many famous movies and television shows, but have you ever made a 3D tour of this place of worship? Just follow the link below to cross this adventure off your list of virtual tours.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Museum of Pergamo
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Museum of Pergamo one of the largest in Germany and has much to offer, even when you are not there physically. This historical Museum is home to many ancient artifacts, including the Ishtar Gate of Babylon and, of course, the Pergamon altar.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of the Musee d’orsay
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: You can virtually take a stroll through this popular gallery, which holds dozens of famous works by French artists who worked and lived in the period from 1848 to 1914. Meet Monet, Cezanne, Gauguin and others.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “basics of Python programming”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
More info: This course will introduce the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, strings and lists as data structures. You will program the turtle on the screen to draw pretty pictures. You will also learn how to paint reference chart. The course will cover chapters 1-9 of the textbook “programming Python”.
Cost: Free
What: Online courses from English Puzzle English
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: Good level of English – this freedom of travel after quarantine, and a prestigious job, and TV shows in the Netflix original, and self-confidence. Today it is necessary to know more than London is the capital of Great Britain.
Puzzle English – English by the method of Ticer that will empower your level of proficiency from Beginner to Intermediate, for the most part of interviews is enough.
Cost: Free
What: Online school of wizardry Hogwarts
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: the Saga of Harry Potter love not only children but also their parents. And now all your family can enroll in the school of magic Hogwarts and choose a faculty — Gryffindor, Slytherin or any of the other four. Most courses, such as protecting against the dark arts and potions, only good for entertainment, but there are useful items such as, astronomy, the teaching of which is built on a scientific basis.
To start training in a school of magic here.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Fundamentals of information security”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid development of the information society, in particular the Internet, creates new threats.
The modern world requires new knowledge, which is not given in schools and most universities. Millions of people use computers, know about the existence of viruses, but I don’t know how to protect yourself from their influence. This is what will be discussed in this course.
The course will be useful to almost everyone, who in everyday life is faced with computers, smartphones, tablets, use social media, email or simply looking for information in the global Internet.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of English lexicology
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: You want to learn English, to structure knowledge and to understand the rules of their sound, then this course is definitely for you. The course will introduce students to the most important areas of modern lexicological research in English linguistics and the main actual problems in this field of linguistics.
After completing the course you will deal with the peculiarities of the lexical level of English, peculiarities of phraseology, word formation, system connections and in many other ways.
Cost: Free
What: Online course on photography
When: Friday-Sunday, may 1-3
Where: Online
Read more: head of the Theoretical course and practical exercises will allow you to master the language of photography necessary for the analysis of already existing images or create new ones.
You will learn about the basic concepts visualistic and theory of the visual perception of a flat image; you will understand how to select and evaluate the role of individual agents in photographic practices and choose the most relevant approaches to the analysis of visual data
In addition, you will learn how to analyze photographs, to problematize and explain the visual manifestations of social life, to create their own informative visual messages and to build a number of photos in a coherent and consistent visual narrative.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark