The CEO Of Juul Warns Against Using The Product
If you’re not an adult smoker who is trying to quit, you shouldn’t use the product, Juul’s CEO says.
“Don’t vape. Don’t use Juul. Don’t start using nicotine if you don’t have a preexisting relationship with nicotine. Don’t use the product,” he said.
While the vape giant doesn’t promote the use of their products by minors, they’ve been accused of using marketing that appeals to the younger generation. The flavors themselves, for example mango, cool mint and fruit medley, have attracted youth with their tasty sounding names and visually appealing packaging.
The company has been under fire a lot lately as more and more reports continue to emerge that suggest the use of the Juul could be linked to seizures and other health problems. The FDA has been trying for years to restrict the sales of these product and potentially even remove the fruity flavored pods from the shelves.
While Burns doesn’t think people should pick up the habit of vaping unnecessarily, he does believe that those that do want to ditch cigarettes should have the option to vape instead.
He pointed out that there are “1 billion adult smokers worldwide who should have the opportunity to switch to vapor products if they so desire.”
Of course, one of the primary concerns with Juul products is that because they are so new, medical professionals don’t yet really know how they will effect the body, and particularly the lungs, long term.