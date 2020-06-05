The ceremony of the beginning of the countdown to the start of the 2020 Olympics cancelled
The organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games in 2020 canceled a ceremony to mark the start of the countdown to the start of the Games, in an effort to reduce the costs associated with this pending event, told Japanese TV channel NHK.
We add that the ceremony was scheduled for July 23, when before the onset of the global sports Forum will be exactly a year.
The head of the organizing Committee Yoshiro Mori, the Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko confirmed at their meeting that will make future Games a little more rational in a visible form.
The officials noted that the event countdown can not be carried out because of the continuing risk of infection.
The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently scheduled to open the Olympic games on 23 July 2021 and Paralympic games should start a month later.
Recall that the final decision to hold the 2020 Olympics will take next spring.