The ceremony of the enthronement of Emperor of Japan was attended by representatives of the Royal houses of all…
In Japan, the ceremony of accession of Emperor Naruhito to the throne. The previous Emperor, 85-year-old Akihito, resigned in may for health reasons.
The ceremony was attended by about 2000 guests from 180 countries — including members of Royal families. In particular, in Tokyo profit British Prince Charles, king Philip of Spain and his wife Letizia, the king and Queen of Belgium Philippe and Mathilde, the crown Prince of Denmark Frederik and his wife Princess Mary, the king of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf with his eldest daughter and heiress of the Princess Victoria, the kings of Cambodia and Bhutan, the Emir of Qatar.
Protocol old the enthronement ceremony has not changed for hundreds of years. So, a graduate of Harvard University, the Empress Masako was in the ritual, 12-layer clothing, which weighs around 15 pounds.
At the end of the ceremony, the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe first said “Banzai!” (which literally means “10 thousand years of life” and “long live the Emperor”). He was joined by the others.
In honor of the new Emperor gave a gun salute of 21 gun salute. Then the guests were invited to the Banquet.
Photo Getty
The Prime Minister of Japan welcomed the Emperor
The king and Queen of Belgium
In the first row – the king and the crown Princess of Sweden, in the second, the kings of Cambodia and Bhutan
The king and Queen of Spain
The heir to the throne of Britain and Princess of Denmark
At the ceremony, as reported by “FACTS”, was also attended by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky with his wife.
