The chamber estimated the loss budget of the strengthening of the hryvnia

The state budget did not get UAH 9 bn due to the strengthening of the hryvnia, stated the chamber
Failure to plan in state budget revenues due to deviations of the official hryvnia exchange rate embodied in the law on state budget-2019 dokazatelstvom 9.2 billion UAH, the press service of the accounting chamber.
The head of Department Valery Patskan noted that almost 40% of the total state budget revenue is calculated using the exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar or the Euro. With the beginning of the year, the hryvnia strengthened against the dollar by 9%. This strengthening resulted in the failure of the plan of state budget revenues.
“So it’s important to forecast for the hryvnia has been updated, because nebudet to build the budget for next year,” — said Patskan.
He also added that in the future due to the strengthening of the hryvnia will increase the negative balance of trade.