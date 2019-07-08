The champion of UFC knockout hard defended the title (video)
Yesterday in Paradise (Nevada) in the arena T-Mobile hosted the tournament UFC 239.
The champion of the UFC women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions Amanda Nunes, from Brazil, met in a duel with the ex-champion American Holly Holm.
31-year-old Nunez won by TKO in the first round and retained the title in the easiest weight.
This is the 18th victory núñez losing four. 37-year-old Hill fifth defeat in 17 fights.