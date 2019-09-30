The Champions League Atalanta — Shakhtar Donetsk and other sports events of the week: calendar of broadcasts
Monday, September 30
Athletics, world championship
Finals — XSPORT — 20:30
Tuesday, October 1
UEFA youth League
“Atalanta” — “Shakhtar” — Football 1 — 14:00
Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men
Ukraine — Lebanon — Sport 1 — 16:00
Handball. SEHA-Liga. Men
“Motor” — “Vojvodina” — XSPORT — 18:00
The UEFA Champions League
“Atalanta” — “Shakhtar” — “Football 1” At 19:55
“Real” — “Bruges” — “Football 2” At 19:55
“Tottenham” — “Bavaria” — “Football 2” — 22:00
Athletics, world championship
Finals — XSPORT — 20:00
Wednesday, 2 October
Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Dnepr” — “Donbass” — XSPORT — 19:00
The UEFA Champions League
“Slavia” — “Borussia” (D) — “Football 1” At 19:55
“Genk” — “Napoli” — “Football 2” At 19:55
“Barcelona” — “Inter” — Football 1 — 22:00
Athletics, world championship
Finals — XSPORT — 21:40
Thursday, October 3
Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men
Ukraine — Romania — Sport 1 — 15:30
Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine
“White bars” — “Kremenchug” — XSPORT — 18:30
The UEFA Europa League
“Astana” — “Partizan” — “Football 2” — 17:50
“Alexandria” — Gent “Football 1” At 19:55
“Ferencvaros” — “Ludogoretz” — “Football 2” At 19:55
“Lugano” — “Dinamo” — Football 1 — 22:00
“Arsenal” — “Standard” — “Football 2” — 22:00
Athletics, world championship
Finals — XSPORT — 22:40
Friday, October 4
Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Cherkassk Mavpy” — “Kharkov Falcons” — XSPORT — 18:30
Athletics, world championship
Finals — XSPORT — 20:20
Saturday, October 5
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Vorskla” — “Mariupol” — “Football 2” — 14:00
“Desna” — “Olimpik” — UNIAN — 17:00
Lviv — Zorya — Futbol 2 — 19:30
Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Kremenchug” — “Dnepr” — XSPORT — 14:00
Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men
Ukraine — Nigeria — Sport 1 — 15:30
Football. German Bundesliga
Bayern — Hoffenheim — “Football 2” — 16:30
Football. The Championship Of Spain
“Real” — “Granada” — Football 1 — 17:00
Handball. SEHA-Liga. Men
“Motor” — “Neksø” — XSPORT — 18:00
Athletics, world championship
Finals — XSPORT — 20:00
October 6 (Sunday)
Boxing
Sergey Derevyanchenko — Gennady Golovkin — XSPORT — 04:00
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar” — “2+2” — 14:00
Kolos — Dynamo — Football 1 — 17:00
“Alexandria” — “Karpaty” — “Football 1” — 19:30
Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Kiev-basket” — “Kharkov Falcons” — XSPORT — 16:00
Athletics, world championship
Finals — XSPORT — 20:00
Football. The Championship Of Italy
“Inter” — “Juventus” — “Football 2” At 21:45
Football. The Championship Of Spain
Barcelona — Sevilla — Futbol 1 — 23:00
