The Champions League Atalanta — Shakhtar Donetsk and other sports events of the week: calendar of broadcasts

| September 30, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments

Лига чемпионов «Аталанта» — «Шахтер» и другие спортивные события недели: календарь трансляций

Monday, September 30

Athletics, world championship

Finals — XSPORT — 20:30

Tuesday, October 1

UEFA youth League

“Atalanta” — “Shakhtar” — Football 1 — 14:00

Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men

Ukraine — Lebanon — Sport 1 — 16:00

Handball. SEHA-Liga. Men

“Motor” — “Vojvodina” — XSPORT — 18:00

The UEFA Champions League

“Atalanta” — “Shakhtar” — “Football 1” At 19:55

“Real” — “Bruges” — “Football 2” At 19:55

“Tottenham” — “Bavaria” — “Football 2” — 22:00

Athletics, world championship

Finals — XSPORT — 20:00

Wednesday, 2 October

Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Dnepr” — “Donbass” — XSPORT — 19:00

The UEFA Champions League

“Slavia” — “Borussia” (D) — “Football 1” At 19:55

“Genk” — “Napoli” — “Football 2” At 19:55

“Barcelona” — “Inter” — Football 1 — 22:00

Athletics, world championship

Finals — XSPORT — 21:40

Thursday, October 3

Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men

Ukraine — Romania — Sport 1 — 15:30

Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine

“White bars” — “Kremenchug” — XSPORT — 18:30

The UEFA Europa League

“Astana” — “Partizan” — “Football 2” — 17:50

“Alexandria” — Gent “Football 1” At 19:55

“Ferencvaros” — “Ludogoretz” — “Football 2” At 19:55

“Lugano” — “Dinamo” — Football 1 — 22:00

“Arsenal” — “Standard” — “Football 2” — 22:00

Athletics, world championship

Finals — XSPORT — 22:40

Friday, October 4

Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Cherkassk Mavpy” — “Kharkov Falcons” — XSPORT — 18:30

Athletics, world championship

Finals — XSPORT — 20:20

Saturday, October 5

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Vorskla” — “Mariupol” — “Football 2” — 14:00

“Desna” — “Olimpik” — UNIAN — 17:00

Lviv — Zorya — Futbol 2 — 19:30

Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Kremenchug” — “Dnepr” — XSPORT — 14:00

Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men

Ukraine — Nigeria — Sport 1 — 15:30

Football. German Bundesliga

Bayern — Hoffenheim — “Football 2” — 16:30

Football. The Championship Of Spain

“Real” — “Granada” — Football 1 — 17:00

Handball. SEHA-Liga. Men

“Motor” — “Neksø” — XSPORT — 18:00

Athletics, world championship

Finals — XSPORT — 20:00

October 6 (Sunday)

Boxing

Sergey Derevyanchenko — Gennady Golovkin — XSPORT — 04:00

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar” — “2+2” — 14:00

Kolos — Dynamo — Football 1 — 17:00

“Alexandria” — “Karpaty” — “Football 1” — 19:30

Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Kiev-basket” — “Kharkov Falcons” — XSPORT — 16:00

Athletics, world championship

Finals — XSPORT — 20:00

Football. The Championship Of Italy

“Inter” — “Juventus” — “Football 2” At 21:45

Football. The Championship Of Spain

Barcelona — Sevilla — Futbol 1 — 23:00

We will remind, already known for the national team of Ukraine for the matches with Romania and Greece.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

About The Author

magictr