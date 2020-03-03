The Champions League can spend behind closed doors in connection with the epidemic of the coronavirus
Allianz arena in Turin
The return match of 1/8 final of the Champions League between Juventus and Lyon, scheduled for March 17 in Turin, can pass in closed stands, according to L’equipe.
A potential limitation is due to the epidemic of coronavirus in Italy, particularly in the North of the country.
Also called into question the match between “Paris St Germain” and Dortmund “Borussia”, which will be held a week earlier in Paris.
We will remind, the match in Turin between Juventus and inter was postponed to may 13. Initially a meeting was planned to spend in an empty stadium.
Also on tomorrow’s match Juventus against Milan in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup will be limited to visiting fans from the regions under quarantine.
Let us add that the first match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais ended with a minimal victory of the French team (1:0).