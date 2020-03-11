The Champions League is left without current holders: Liverpool have completed the season
The players Liverpool have a claim to his goalkeeper
Matches “Liverpool” – “Atletico” and “Paris Saint-Germain” – “Borussia” (Dortmund) has completed the first cycle of the return matches of 1/8 finals of the Champions League, following which the tournament was left without a defending champion.
At Anfield Liverpool have managed to break to eliminate the deficit to one goal thanks to a goal by georginio Wijnaldum from Wijnaldum – 1:0.
In the main time goal by Dutchman was the only one.
The Thriller began in extra time.
First Roberto Firmino in the 94th minute, it seemed, buried the hopes of the guests for advancing to the next round – 2:0.
However, after 3 minutes, Marcos Llorente rocked the swing dvuhraundovom duel in Spain – 2:1.
He’s in the last minute of the first extra-inning equalized the score – 2:2.
But at 121 minutes, Alvaro Morata remembered how he scored the club of the English Premier League, playing for “Chelsea” – 2:3 – a resounding sensation of the tournament.
In the second match of the evening was much calmer in the literal and figurative sense.
On intricate echoing empty “Parc des princes” “Paris Saint-Germain” scored two unanswered goals “Borussia” for the first time in 4 years, managed to overcome the first stage of the playoffs the Champions League.