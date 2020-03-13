The Champions League match between Manchester city and real Madrid postponed because of the isolation of Madrid
UEFA on its official sitepictures that the return match 1/8 finals of the Champions League between Manchester city and real Madrid postponed.
This week a member of the basketball team of real Madrid was confirmed coronavirus. Since the basketball players and football players the same infrastructure at the training base, “Royal club” has imposed internal quarantine for 15 days.
Real Madrid told the UEFA officials that, for security reasons, just can’t come to the Etihad next Tuesday, so it was a joint decision to postpone this match.
Note that this is the second frozen match “townspeople”. Last Tuesday, the team of Josep Guardiola was to play with Arsenal in the English Premier League, however, the coronavirus has made adjustments.
We will add that on the eve of the Spanish La Liga announced the suspension of the season.