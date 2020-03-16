The championship of Spain on football are going to finish ahead of schedule
Javier Thebes
The President of La Liga Javier Tebas said that the football season in Spain can be completed ahead of schedule.
“All weekend I spoke with the main European institutions and the leaders of the football clubs of Spain. This week will be very important.
We are dealing with a situation where thinking about how to complete the competition. This week in Europe will take very important decisions on the matter” – States AS Thebes.
The Tebas announced that the LFP two employees were found positive cases of coronavirus.
Recall that because of the coronavirus pandemic of the Spanish League was stopped indefinitely, but now there is the threat not to renew it.