The chances of marriage increased dramatically: Loboda at the wedding caught the bride’s bouquet (video)
Living in Russia by the popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda caught the bouquet at the wedding of her sister Xenia and a businessman in Kiev Artema Horselady. Now fans of the actress wondering when the artist will present to the public her fiance, whom conceals.
Svetlana arrived in Kyiv, where was the celebration, in advance, to help her with pre-wedding chores. At the Banquet Loboda came with mother and with my daughter 8 — year-old eve. But maybe soon she will appear at such events in the company of her husband, because according to folk belief, caught the bride’s bouquet promises the imminent marriage of a girl.
According to Toastmasters, Svetlana Loboda don’t want to catch that bouquet, and generally be to the group of unmarried, but the video shows that the youngest going, throwing the bouquet right into the hands of Svetlana.
Loboda for the triumph of the sisters came in a black mini dress that emphasized her long legs. They looked very impressive, but not “pull” attention from the bride. Special attention fans of the singer devoted to discussing the similarities Svetlana with her sister and mother Natalia.
“The three graces”, “at”, “Mom as your older sister”, “beautiful women”, — write fans Loboda in the Network.
As a gift Loboda presented a small concert where they performed their hits.
Later, the artist issued a joint picture with the man that excited the fans. They immediately began to congratulate her that she found love.
Interestingly, after Svetlana caught the bouquet, fans of the actress began to attack the page till Lindemann. Singer of Rammstein call as soon as possible to make Loboda offer. However, fans seem a bit of a backseat. After all, Loboda, contrary to all the romance rumors, are still not officially confirmed that it meets the Till and, especially, not to mention the fact that she wants to marry him.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Svetlana Loboda has intrigued fans with a message about the upcoming wedding.
