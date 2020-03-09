The change of the Cabinet influenced the negotiations with the IMF
The publication reports that the negotiations of Ukraine with the International monetary Fund delayed, including due to the resignation of the government Alexey Goncharuk.
It is reported Bloomberg.
“A new loan in the amount of 5.5 billion dollars was delayed for months, partly because of concern about the influence of the oligarchs,” notes Bloomberg.
The article says that the government Goncharuk was liked by the investors, and the public Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka here supported by the West. Now investors are afraid that with the new government in the policy can return the influence of the oligarchs.
“The new government has enough opportunities to prove that doubt is not justified”, — sums up edition.