The cheapest accommodation can be rented in different cities in the U.S.
Amid the pandemic of prices for rental housing in the U.S. decreased. We offer you to focus on apartments in major American cities, where many Russian-speaking immigrants: new York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. We have collected the budget proposals according to real estate website Zillow.
Apartments in new York
1. Studio apartment with one bath, $750
28 Cranford St #2A, Staten Island, NY 10308
Small apartment located in the building next to the shopping centre with Laundry, nearby public transport, including Express bus to Manhattan and Brooklyn, and parks. Pets are not allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.
2. Studio apartment with one bath, $1000
225 Milton Ave FLOOR 2, Staten Island, NY 10306
Apartment with an area of 550 square feet (51 square meter) on the second floor. Spacious room and kitchen-dining room. Located close to buses and trains, there are shopping centers. Rent for 12 months. Pets are not allowed. Utilities paid by the tenant.
3. Apartment with one bedroom, one bath, $1000
58 8th St #BASEMENT, Staten Island, NY 10306
Apartment with an area of 600 square feet (55,7 per square meter) in the basement. Was recently made cosmetic repairs. The house is located close to transport interchanges and shops. Tenant pays electricity and gas, owner — water. Pets are not allowed, no Parking.
Apartments in San Francisco
1. Mini apartment with private bathroom and common kitchen, $1350
1358 40th Ave ROOM D, San Francisco, CA 94122
This is one of the cheapest options with a shared kitchen and EN — budget down without kitchens and bathrooms with the joint. We offer one room in the house-a hostel with private bath, hardwood floors, renovated, street Parking. In the garage there is a washing machine and dryer. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stove and double door refrigerator. Pets are not allowed. Pay the water, garbage, electricity and Internet, tenants of the house divided between.
2. Studio apartment with private bath and kitchenette, $1500
43 Bridgeview Dr #STUDIO, San Francisco, CA 94124
Studio with private entrance, bathroom, fridge, double sink, microwave and stove. There is access to the rear yard, Laundry and patio with views of the Bay and the city. The room has a skylight. In the rent price included utilities (electricity, water, garbage, Laundry). Parking on the street. Pets are prohibited.
Apartments in Los Angeles
1. Apartment with one bedroom and bath, $1150
1803 W 77th St #9, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Newly renovated apartment in downtown Los Angeles. The residential complex is a community of long-term tenants, consisting of 9 apartments. The apartment is on the second floor of the complex there is a Parking place. Pets welcome. The open day will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 12 to 14 hours.
2. Studio apartment with one bath, $1175
S Coronado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Studio apartment of 450 square feet (39 square meters), located in an old brick building. There is a fully equipped kitchen with included appliances. Large French Windows, original hardwood floors, modern plumbing and appliances, walk-in closet. Allowed-cats. There is a Laundry and paid Parking.
3. Studio apartment with one bathroom, $1225
447 S Rampart Blvd #307, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Renovated Studio on the third floor, with air conditioning, large Windows, stainless steel appliances, Internet. Recommended to stay no more than two adults. Allow cats. The housing area is 328 square feet (30,4 square meters).
Apartments in Miami
1. Apartment with one bedroom and bath, $990
653 NW 30th St APT 5, Miami, FL 33127
Apartment with an area of 650 square feet (60.3 per square meter) located in an area with good transport interchange, close to parks, shopping and is ready to move in. Water rates included in rent. Allowed cats and small dogs.
2. Studio apartment with bathroom and kitchen, $1075
53 NE 49th St APT 5, Miami, FL 33137
Renovated Studio with an area of 335 square feet (31 square meters). The apartment stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile floors, hurricane Windows in the common area there is a washing machine and tumble dryer as well as Bicycle stands. Rental includes water, electricity and services control service for rodents. Pets are not allowed.
3. Studio apartment with bathroom and kitchen, $1100
2035 SW 21st St #1, Miami, FL 33145
Fully furnished Studio in the Shenandoah area, right in the heart of Miami, at a comfortable distance to Brickell, downtown, South beach, grove, of Gables and South Miami. Pets are not allowed. This apartment of 450 square feet (41.8 per square meter).
Apartments in Chicago
1. Apartment with one bedroom and bathroom, $770
4950 S Prairie Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Newly renovated apartment in Bronzeville, with hardwood floors, appliances. Heating and gas for cooking included in the rent. The building has Laundry. Close to public transport. Pets are not allowed. Area — 400 square feet (37 square meters).
2. Apartment with two bedrooms and bathroom $775
1403 W 80th St #2W, Chicago, IL 60620
Apartment with an area of 900 square feet (83.6 per square meter) on the second floor, with hardwood floors, spacious living room and kitchen appliances. Near the house a stop of public transport. Accommodate cats and dogs. Heat included in the rent, there is gas for cooking and electricity.
3. Studio apartment with bathroom and kitchen, $800
3400 N Nagle Ave #1E, Chicago, IL 60634
The apartment with parquet floors, granite countertops, dishwasher and updated bathroom. Located on the top floor. Heat and hot water included in the rent, tenant pays electricity and gas for cooking. Allowed-cats.
