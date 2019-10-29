The cheapest Toyota crossover: first image
In the Network appeared the photographs advertising brochures budget crossover Toyota Raize, which reveal the appearance of the model in three specifications, Powerful, Sporty and Premium, but also, in the version of the factory tuning house TRD and Modellista. They were published in Twitter user under the name teppei.
Toyota Raize was almost an exact copy of crossover Daihatsu Rocky, presented earlier at the Tokyo motor show. They differ only in the form of bumpers and fog lamps. Dimensions of Daihatsu compact not only Toyota CH-R, but Hyundai Creta. Length of the new model is 3995 mm, width – 1695 mm, height – 1620 mm, wheelbase – 2525 mm.
In Tokyo Daihatsu Rocky predstavili with a three-cylinder liter turbo engine producing 98 HP (140 N·m), a CVT and front-wheel drive. Curb weight of this version is 980 pounds. It is expected that the model will get optional all-wheel drive powertrain.
Among the available equipment for both models is claimed led optics, the complex of active safety, Parking sensors, single-zone automatic climate control, entertainment system with nine-inch screen and running the engine with the button.
Toyota Raize official premiere will take place on November 5, 2019. Also in the near future will begin selling the Daihatsu Rocky in Japan. In the future they will appear on the markets of Asia and South America