The Chevrolet Malibu is waiting for the latest update in 2022
Chevrolet has no plans to work on a new generation of the Malibu sedan after the current generation of this model will approach the end of their life cycle.
And it will happen, in all probability, five years from now.
Then the Chevrolet Malibu is the electric sedan from a list of 20 new electric cars, GM announced by 2023.
However, the Malibu sedan, which managed to stay in the model range of the brand after all the reforms, still receive the update.
This will happen only by 2022, the year before the model enters into the last stage of his life.
We will remind, today the Chevrolet Malibu is equipped with one of two available engines: a-liter 160-horsepower tubemotion, combined with the CVT, or the turbo two-liter, paired with 9АКПП. To buy also available sporty RS version.