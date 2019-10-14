The Chevy Silverado truck can get a powerful version for off-road
This week Chevy has unveiled the off-road version of its mid-size pickup Silverado, which was specially created for participation in the races (will be held this month).
Chevy has experience in creating off-road versions of their trucks for future participation in racing competitions, before starting their official sales.
Take, for example, Bison Colorado ZR2, Chevy experienced a version of this truck in the 2017 season, Best in the Desert Racing, and then released the production version of the car a year later.
Based on this, we expect that Silverado ZR2 is ready for production, will appear in about a year.
Race pickups over rough terrain this year is in full compliance 1200 Stock, which limits changes in the suspension, the bottom of the car, and installation of equipment for safety.
Version truck racing Silverado is equipped with rear shock absorbers, 35-inch tires for off road and protective plates that cover the transfer case, steering, rear differential and the entire front part of the bottom.
In the racing truck Silverado also used linoperamata suspension and a set of high performance dampers suspension Multi-Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM).
These innovative shock absorbers give Colorado ZR2 serious off-road performance, so it is possible to expect in the upcoming version of the Silverado pickup off-road.