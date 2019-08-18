The chicken or the egg: the daughter Pugacheva and Galkin originally decided logical paradox (video)

August 18, 2019
Loading...

Five-year-old Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin Lisa showed originality of thought, originally deciding a famous logical paradox: which came first: the chicken or the egg? The question during a trip in the car the little girl asked her father, comedian, posted a video to Instagram later. First, Lisa says that the first one was chicken. Then, under the pressure of my father’s arguments, gives the palm to the egg. But, realizing the inconsistencies of such decision (in the background hear Alla Pugacheva said that even she can’t answer this question), gives an unexpected answer: the egg hatched out a rooster. “This way,” responds Galkin. “Do not understand”, — contributes to the philosophical discussion between Lisa’s brother Harry.

Fans wit girls enthralled.

View this post in Instagram

Philosophical question #of octamylamine #elizabetharden #carrigallen

Publication of Maxim Galkin (@maxgalkinru) Aug 17, 2019 at 5:38 PDT

Loading...

