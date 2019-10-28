The chief designer of Daimler sees the future of cars in luxury
Gorden Wagener, chief designer of Daimler, in an interview said that the key to the future of the automotive industry is the ease and aesthetics.
Foreign journalists conducted an interview with the chief designer of the German Daimler and learned his opinion on future cars. So, according to Wagener, who developed concepts like the Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Shuttle, the future of automobiles behind the rational luxury, which is directly connected with the permanent development and sustainability.
In addition, he noted that in the future drones replace the conventional cars or Supplement them. But we must understand that it will not happen quickly. Thus according to him, “autonomy is easier to develop when you are dealing with flying machines, in contrast to those on earth. We already have planes that fly on autopilot today! Everything on earth is much more complicated than in the air. You have so many factors, whether pedestrians, traffic lights or unpredictable and difficult road.”
He also said that the development of electric vehicles is faced with a psychological problem from the customers as people feel discomfort and frustration about the lack of charging points. Additionally, the ability of electrified models will gradually improve.
According to Garden of Wagener, his personal goal is to make the brand the most favorite luxury brand in the world. “I want to make Mercedes the most favorite brand, and I want to be sure that Mercedes is the most prestigious brand”