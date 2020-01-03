The chief military strategist of Iran killed on the orders of the trump: in response promised ‘a terrible revenge’
General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite special forces “al-Quds” as part of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, killed in Iraq airstrike USA. The Pentagon has confirmed that Soleimani was killed on the orders of the President of the United States Donald trump. About it writes BBC.
Iran has promised cruelly to revenge the USA for murder of one of the most influential Iranian military commanders.
Murder Soleimani may lead to a sharp escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the region Saudi Arabia and Israel, experts warn. After the strike, the world prices for oil have grown on 4%.
Why is it important?
Soleimani was the head of an elite unit, “al-Quds”, he was considered the Eminence Grise behind the excessive ambitions of Iran in the middle East, and the de facto Minister of foreign Affairs in all matters relating to war and peace.
It is largely considered the chief architect of the war waged by President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, the ongoing conflict in Iraq against jihadists from the “Islamic state” and many other important military campaigns. This white-haired commander had great authority; his many hated, but as a I read, and the myths and memes about it on the social networks only multiplied.
He is believed to have convinced Russia of Vladimir Putin to intervene in the conflict in Syria that has changed the balance of forces in the region.
His death marks an important turning point in the serious crisis that already exists between the United States and its allies and Iran. Surely this will lead to escalation and retaliation that will ask in this already troubled region even more dangerous course.
How did this happen?
During the airstrike Soleimani was in the car at the airport in Baghdad. The attack on the convoy of vehicles has caused, presumably, the drones. In the Iranian Islamic revolutionary guard Corps reported that he was killed in an attack by American helicopters.
Earlier it was reported that in the airport area of Baghdad blew up three rockets. Local police said that as a result one person died and nine were injured.
The New York Post, citing anonymous military sources reported that the strikes had killed seven people. According to the newspaper, air strikes were made on the two machines. To hit the target succeeded the second time: not before it had fired three rockets, but they are not harmed.
The us defense Department announced that the strike was aimed at preventing further attacks from Iran: “the United States will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our people and our interests around the world.”
“At the direction of the President, the armed forces of the United States took decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad, killing of Qassem Soleimani — the head of the forces, “al-Quds” Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, made the USA made the list of foreign terrorist organizations”, — reads the statement of the Pentagon.
Airstrike on Soleimani had suffered a few days after protesters attempted to Baghdad to storm the American Embassy. In Washington said that the attack on the diplomatic mission was ordered by General Soleimani.
According to the us military, Qasem Soleimani and his forces are responsible for the deaths of hundreds and injury of thousands of American troops and troops of the international coalition.
Shortly after the appearance of reports of the death of General President Donald trump posted on his Twitter page a picture of the American flag, not accompanied by any commentary.
Together with Soleimani was killed by the leader and founder of the militarized Iraqi Shiite group “Kataib Hezbollah” Abu Mahdi Muhandis. According to the United States, “Kataib Hezbollah” is closely connected with the Iranian Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) and has repeatedly received aid and support of Iran, which was used for attacks on coalition forces.
There are also reports that a number of leaders of the group were captured by the U.S. military in Baghdad, but confirmation of this information yet.
A terrible revenge
Tehran called the representative of Swiss Embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, to protest due to fuel war in neighboring Iraq.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened the United States with a terrible revenge for the murder of Sulemani and announced three-day mourning.
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Javad Zarif called the incident extremely dangerous and stupid escalation: “the United States are responsible for all the consequences of their thuggish adventurism”.
Several hours later, after the death of Soleimani’s senior Advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued a warning in the “Telegram”: “trump his adventure has involved US in a very dangerous situation in the region. Those who cross the red line, should be ready for the consequences.”
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi with the support of Iran, responded to the airstrike of the US, saying it is “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq.”
“Martyrdom was his reward for ceaseless activity in which he was engaged all these years — says the official Twitter of the Iranian leader. — Although he left, but by the will of Allah, his work and his way will not stop. A terrible revenge, the criminals who have sullied their hands dirty by his blood, and the other martyrs last night.”
Who is Qasem Soleimani?
Since 1998, Qassem Soleimani was the head of special forces “al-Quds”, which is responsible for conducting secret operations abroad. Division “al-Kuds” reports directly to the Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.
The special forces involved in the Syrian conflict, supporting the Assad’s forces and arming thousands of Shiite militants who fought on their side. In Iraq’s special forces were helping militias of the Shiites, who oppose the group “Islamic state”. In addition, “al-Quds” and personally Soleimani accused in the brutal suppression of protests in Iraq.
Thanks to these military conflicts, the once non-public Soleimani was in Iran a celebrity.
The United States called “al-Quds” and the Islamic revolutionary guards Corps “the basic mechanism of Iran for the cultivation and support” groups recognized by the US a terrorist in the middle East, which include the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, providing funding, training, arms and equipment.
In April, U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo acknowledged the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps and its division “al-Kuds” foreign terrorist organization.
Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already announced that the new commander of this elite unit will be Brigadier General Ismail Qaani. Kani, as reported by the Iranian state news Agency, was the second person after süleymaniye.
The Americans and their allies in Israel and the West for many years closely followed the movement Soleimani. It seems that he was on their radar before, but the fact that this time the Americans pulled the trigger, suggests that the President trump believes that the benefit exceeds the potential risk; that the Iranian regime is so weakened by isolation, economic sanctions and the recent mass demonstrations, that he will release anger, but no major strategic threats will not follow.
Soleimani was extremely influential figure in Iran. He was a strategist of Iran. Perhaps he left behind a plan of action in the event of his murder. The Iranian regime certainly wants to meet his death to show that he can stand up for those positions in the middle East that Soleimani was so carefully built outside the country.
USA: doubts, controversy, shock, awaiting response
Murder Soleimani shared the American establishment. Democrats in Congress questioned the legality of the operation.
“Do we understand correctly that the US just picked up and killed, without the sanction of Congress, the second most powerful man in Iran, deliberately causing a potential large-scale war in the region?” — posted on Twitter by the Senator from Connecticut, member of the Senate Committee on foreign relations Chris Murphy.
Member of the Republican party and a former army veteran Lee Zeldin called the killing of more than justified: “the days when successive American leaders were at the negotiating table, and American soldiers die on the battlefields — impunity — finished”, — he wrote on Twitter.
Many were quick to draw Parallels between the death of Soleimani and killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011.
Former us Vice-President Joseph Biden said that no one in the US will not mourn the General Soleimani, sponsor terror, and sow chaos. While Biden called step the American authorities “highly escalated”.
“President trump just dropped the dynamite in the powder keg. And now he will have to tell the Americans that he intends to do to continue to protect nshi troops and Embassy staff, our people and our interests both at home and abroad, as well as our partners in the region and beyond,” said Biden.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of trump praised: “For an attack on America and our allies Iran has to pay dearly, including the destruction of their refineries,” wrote Graham in his tweet.
“The importance of this step cannot be overemphasized,” agreed the retired American General David Petraeus, commander of operations in Afghanistan and Iraq and a former Director of the CIA, but warned that soon follow reaction in Iraq and likely in Syria, and the region as a whole.”
According to the publication POLITICO, this is also the opinion of Afshon ostovar responsible Bedrik Irina, author of the book about the Iranian Islamic revolutionary guards Corps Imam of Vanguard (“vanguard of the Imam”). As the expert, Iran’s leaders pretty soon will announce the successor Soleimani.
“He was outside the banner of the Islamic Republic, the face of their strategy, but the strategy itself it does not end,” said ostovar responsible Bedrik Irina.
Meanwhile, some members of the U.S. administration, the news was caught by surprise; they note that the killing Soleimani was seriously considered until the last moment.
Even given how strained was the relationship between the US and Iran, the murder of Soleimani was a shock.
The website quoted an unnamed former us diplomat involved in the Middle East, who noted that the importance of this step in the fact that Soleimani has been a public figure, not an informal leader.
“We must be prepared for the fact that we now find ourselves in a state of war,” the diplomat said.
According to declassified military materials about the war in Iraq, such actions against Soleimani was seen in 2006. However, if American generals “in the end refrained from taking measures against Soleimani, the Iranian General allowing to freely enter and exit Iraq” — quotes the edition of the quote of these military materials.
Russia: an adventurous step
The Russian foreign Ministry also called the killing of Iranian General in Baghdad, “the adventurous step of the United States, which will lead to escalation of tension in the region.”
“Soleimani faithfully served the cause of protection of national interests of Iran. We Express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people,” — said in a statement the Russian foreign Ministry.