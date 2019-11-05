The chief of the Russian intelligence center lost his job because of the failure of special operations in Ukraine
Russia fired the head 316 of the intelligence center of research of the General staff of the armed forces captain 1st rank Peter Kamenshchikova. This was reported in the security service of Ukraine.
In the secret service noted that the counterintelligence of SBU in recent years has exposed a number of agents working for the intelligence center 316, which is in Novorossiysk (Krasnodar region of Russia).
The staff at this centre was directly involved in the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and spetsializiruyutsya on carrying out intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. Including provide Russian curators of intelligence information in the Donbas.
Counterintelligence found that Masons headed the intelligence unit in 2012, and organized a systematic work on the recruitment of Ukrainian citizens. Ukrainians have joined the intelligence network to collect diverse intelligence information, and was part of an intelligence-battle group for the preparation and carrying out acts of sabotage on the territory of Ukraine.
Ukrainian counterintelligence, starting in 2014, watching the activities of the Russian special services was detained and prosecuted for its agents. Only during the last sharing scheme “35 to 35”, which took place on September 7 this year, Russia received four Russian agents 316 intelligence center, convicted of treason.
“According to the intelligence data, the chief of the intelligence division captain 1st rank Peter Kamenshchikova, despite considerable credibility and positive recommendation of the guide for the apparent failure released from office”, — is spoken in the SBU message.
As reported “FACTS” in Cherkasy region counterintelligence of SBU detained a Russian FSB agent who was trying to obtain secret documents of the defense sector. In those days the security Service of Ukraine also withdrew from occupied territory a valuable witness to Russian aggression.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter