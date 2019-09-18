The chief of Toronto asked the province for help in immunizing students (PHOTOS)

The chief of Toronto encourages the province to consider the possibility not to take into account the philosophical and religious beliefs of pupils and their parents as a reason for refusing immunization.

The head of the city Department of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa (de Villa Eileen), recommended the introduction of such measures in his report that outlines a plan of action Institute of public health Toronto when addressing vaccine refusal.

The Department of health recommends that Toronto conduct vaccination of students to protect against human papillomavirus (HPV), meningitis and hepatitis B.

According to estimates by health officials in Canada, about 20% of parents “have a negative attitude to vaccination”.

“To respond to this growing threat and to address the root causes of failures of vaccination, and to maintain high vaccination rates, the health care Department of Toronto has developed a comprehensive strategy that involves medical personnel, parents, students, teachers and government agencies at the provincial and national levels,” the report said.

In the report de Villa said that the health Committee should contact the authorities of the province with a request to include in the law regarding immunization of students the point that philosophical and religious beliefs are not accepted as causes of failure, and to exempt from vaccination only for medical reasons, confirmed by a certified medical institution.

The head of health care Department of Toronto said that one way of dealing with refusals from vaccination is changing the rules of the advertising practice in the country to prevent the spread of misinformation. She stated that social media platforms and the major search engines need to develop techniques that will help to filter out the misinformation.

The report States that the proliferation of “unscientific misinformation” calls “diseases of children, cancer patients of all ages and people with a weakened immune system are unnecessary and avoidable risk of serious complications, long-term disability and potential death.”

“The message that describes the scientifically proven benefits of vaccines, should be protected and maintained in an environment where misinformation and outright lies can spread quickly and uncontrollably, negatively affecting parents and contributing to the failure of vaccination”, – the report says.

“Authorization restrictions on information about vaccines should not be in conflict with the rights guaranteed by the Charter to freedom of expression, which applies to all Canadians”.

Another recommendation proposed in the report, includes an appeal to health Canada with a request to consider creation of the program of compensation for injuries in vaccination, which would have supported the few for whom the vaccine has had serious side effect.

According to the report, serious reactions leading from one per million to one per 10 million administered doses.

The report States that the compensation programs that are government funded, there are in 17 countries with “high income”, but in Canada the only province that has launched such a program is Quebec.

“Development of a program of compensation of damage from vaccination in Ontario or at the national level would strengthen positive perception of vaccination and would provide a strong ethical policy in the field of public health.”