The child is spoiled goods for 1300 $ in the store. The reaction of his mother in the form of flight has amazed buyers and sellers
Some Britney Nelson works as a makeup artist. Once she went to the store, where acquires cosmetics. What appeared before her eyes, caused her shock. One item was brought into complete disrepair. Britney immediately took pictures of it and told about the incident in social networks.
What happened? Probably, while one shopper at the store picked product, her child got bored. Maybe he took what is on the shelves, for kids paint or even clay. Without thinking twice, I set to work. But it was not baby products, and professional cosmetics, quite a large set. Worth $ 1,300. or more 80 thousand. And the kid ruined this expensive product.
What did his mother? Solved this problem with a rather strange way. She was not going to pay for damaged goods, or at least apologize.
Creative grabbing the baby’s hand, ran out. And Britney went to the store this very moment.
None of the buyers and sellers have not guessed why the young mother and the child so urgently run away. The reason became clear after artist Nelson saw the results of the creativity of the child.
The post Britney had a lot of feedback. She Nelson (you can see it in the picture) added that she is a customer of the shop, not the employee. And as a makeup artist comes here often.
Many members have spoken about this with indignation. The offense of the child, first of all, an indication of poor upbringing. It is clearly not accustomed to the fact that you can not take or damage other people’s things. But most of all, this affects the behavior of his mother.