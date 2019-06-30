The child managed to survive in the womb of the deceased from stab wounds mother
In London doctors saved the child of a pregnant woman who died from a stab wound, reports .
It happened on Saturday night. At the scene police arrived on call that found a wounded girl, who was eight months pregnant. Doctors have made every effort but failed to save the life of the expectant mother. However, they found that the child was alive. He was helped to be born, then the baby was taken to the hospital. His condition is estimated as critical. On suspicion in murder of the girl detained 37-the summer local.
Earlier, the women of Malaysia, which is more than six months is in a coma, was born a healthy daughter. The baby was born by caesarean section.