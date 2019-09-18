The childless dog who adopted two kittens, a miracle appeared milk for their baby (photos, video)
Dog breed Beagle named Daisy, living at her mistress Jane Whitton in the British County of Kent, adopted two kittens — Fletcher and Dexter, who was nine weeks old. Between who lost his biological mother the kids, which Jane took into his house, and their foster “mother” has established such a strong bond that year-old Daisy has never had his own puppy, who miraculously appeared milk for feeding children.
They play together and cuddling. 36-year-old Jane says that Daisy’s a born mother. According to Whitton, when kittens are brought home, the dog came in excitement at the sight of his new friends. “She grew up with cats, but kittens — this was something new for her… They spend together all the time. When the kittens approaching other dog, Daisy immediately rushes to the defense and is getting between them…”, — quotes the words of Jane edition of the Daily Mail.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter